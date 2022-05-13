Agent of Juventus man admits he needs to leave this summer

Arthur Melo’s agent, Federico Pastorello, has admitted it makes little sense to the midfielder and Juventus for him to remain at the club.

Arthur has struggled to make any sort of impact since he moved to Turin from Barcelona at the start of last season.

The Brazilian is technically gifted, but he doesn’t fit into the style of play of Max Allegri at the Allianz Stadium.

Because of this, he is struggling to do well at the club and he has been tipped to leave.

Arsenal was keen to sign him in January, but the Gunners couldn’t find an agreement with Juve and he remained at the Allianz Stadium.

The midfielder has hardly made an impact since then and Pastorello seems to be working on a transfer for him.

The agent said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “In January he was close to Arsenal. He is too important a player to be marginalized, he must also think about the national team. With Sarri he would have played Jorginho, but despite Allegri respecting him, he wants two physically structured midfielders. It is not in anyone’s interest to continue in this situation.”

Juve FC Says

Arthur needs to leave Juve to become useful again and that should happen at the end of this season.

The club is unhappy with the midfielder and he is also not happy to remain at the Allianz Stadium.

It makes no sense that he continues to play for them.

Hopefully, they will find an agreement with a suitor by the summer.