Agent of Juventus midfield target visits Inter Milan

Juventus is facing a serious fight with Inter Milan for Davide Frattesi as they continue searching for reinforcements.

Frattesi has emerged as one of the finest midfielders in Italy this season as he shines at Sassuolo, where he is now one of the leading players.

Juve and the Black and Greens have a very good relationship and they signed Manuel Locatelli from them on a good term.

They will feel they have the advantage in the race for Frattesi, but Sassuolo is keeping its options open.

AS Roma and Inter Milan also have an interest in him and the latter are making the right moves to win the race for his signature.

A report on FC Inter News reveals his agent was at the Inter headquarters yesterday, which could be a sign they are discussing personal terms.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi has developed into one of the finest Italian midfielders in Serie A in the last few seasons and we expect him to continue performing well.

If he moves to the Allianz Stadium in the summer, he will improve our options and the competition for a place on the team will make everyone even better, helping the results of the club.