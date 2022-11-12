Agent of Juventus Serie A target expected in Turin soon

Juventus continues to pursue Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and the midfielder’s agent could speak with them soon.

The Serbian has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a very long time as they seek to improve their squad.

Juve traditionally wants to sign the best players at every Italian club and Milinkovic-Savic is the leading star in the current Lazio team.

The Biancocelesti have priced him out of leaving them for most of his time at the club, however, the midfielder is now approaching the end of his current deal.

It expires in 2024 and Lazio wants him to sign an extension, but they might struggle to offer him a favourable deal.

His agent, Mateja Kezman, is willing to negotiate with them, however, they are also open to other possibilities.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Kezman will be in Italy soon and could land in Turin first.

While the priority remains to listen to what Lazio has to offer, the report says he could also speak with the representatives of Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the finest players in Serie A and he will bring quality to our squad if we add him to the group.

The midfielder has spent most of his career in the Italian top flight, so he is likely to fit into our plans and perform well immediately.

However, Lazio will make things hard for us and we will only sign him if he asks to leave and rejects their renewal offer.