Giovanni di Lorenzo is determined to leave Napoli this summer, despite recent reports suggesting otherwise after his agent’s meeting with the club.

Initially, it was rumoured that Napoli had convinced him to stay following discussions with his agent, Mario Giuffredi. Juventus has emerged as the frontrunner for his signature should he depart Napoli, closely monitoring the situation.

Despite assurances from Antonio Conte that he remains a crucial part of his plans, Di Lorenzo remains steadfast in his desire to move on. The defender feels that now is the ideal time for him to pursue new challenges in his career.

Following the recent meeting with Napoli, where an agreement was reportedly reached to retain him, Di Lorenzo has clarified through his response that the meeting primarily concerned another client of his agent. He maintains his stance that he still wishes to leave Napoli.

Giuffredi said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We didn’t even talk about Di Lorenzo. We only talked about Folorunsho, and almost reached an agreement. We didn’t mention Di Lorenzo, as he is at the Euros, we want to let him concentrate and everyone knows what we think about this.”

Juve FC Says

Di Lorenzo is one of the finest defenders in Italian football and he would certainly make us a better team.

However, the defender must convince Napoli to sell him before we can consider making a bid for him.