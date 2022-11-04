Jorginho is one player Juventus has targeted for some time now and the midfielder remains on their radar.

Juve knows his deal at Chelsea expires soon and they have been monitoring his situation at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder is being targeted by several clubs around the continent, having already proven that he is one of the finest midfield maestros around.

However, he wants to remain in England and his priority is to sign a new Chelsea deal.

Recently, reports reveal he has interest from Barcelona and AC Milan as well, but his agent, Joao Santos, has maintained what they are focused on now is a renewal with Chelsea.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘It is not true that I’ve met [Barcelona director] Mateu Alemany.

‘Our priority is to extend with Chelsea; that’s the only club I’ve talked to in the last few weeks, Jorginho’s future is at Chelsea.’

Juve FC Says

Jorginho enjoys being one of the key men at Chelsea and it is hard to convince players to leave when they feel relevant.

However, the Blues might not feel the same way and could be willing to move him on at the end of this season.

If that is the case, we could get our man sooner than we expect.