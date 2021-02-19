Agent of Juventus target reveals how much he would cost them

The agent of Eduardo Camavinga, Jonathan Barnett knows he has a jewel in his hands and he insists that the Frenchman will become one of the best midfielders in the world.

Camavinga has attracted the attention of Juventus and other top European teams in recent months after breaking through at Rennes.

He is an important part of an exciting group of players that helped the Ligue 1 side to qualify for the Champions League at the end of last season.

The likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in signing him and a blockbuster move for him will happen soon.

Barnett spoke exclusively about the midfielder recently and he said he expects him to have a trophy-laden career.

He also insisted that Camavinga is only focused on playing for Rennes at the moment.

The agent adds that he expects him to eventually cost his next team upwards of 50m euros.

“At the moment, he’s a Rennes player,” Barnett exclusively told Goal. “He likes Rennes and, at the moment, we haven´t really taken to other clubs. It isn’t our position.

“Let’s see what happens later on, but he’s doing well in Rennes and that’s fine. Being the best midfielder in the world, that’s how I see his future, [with] a lot of medals and a lot of trophies.”

Asked if Camavinga would cost more than €50m, he added: “I would think so.”