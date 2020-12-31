Jorginho
Agent of Juventus target won’t rule out a return to Italy

December 31, 2020

Juventus was linked with a move for Chelsea’s Jorginho in the last transfer window.

The midfielder had been struggling to play for the Blues, and it seemed that he would make a return to Italy. However, the move back never materialized, and he has remained with Frank Lampard’s side.

The Blues are doing very well at the moment with the midfielder an important part of their plans. However, the agent of Jorginho will not rule out a return to Italy for his client.

Joao Santos was speaking about the former Napoli man’s future recently and he said that that midfielder is a happy player at Chelsea, but that doesn’t mean he will not return to Italy someday.

“Jorge is a Chelsea player and he is very happy there, but I wouldn’t rule out a return to Italy in future,” agent Joao Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss via Football Italia.

Juventus have some of the best midfielders in Italy, but Jorginho showed his class in Serie A when he played for Napoli.

He is one midfielder that Juventus can make use of at the moment, and it will be interesting to see if they will attempt to bring him back to Italy.

