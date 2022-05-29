Agent of Kalidou Koulibaly responds to rumour linking him to Juventus

Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent has responded to rumours linking his client with a move to Juventus and other clubs.

The defender could leave Napoli this summer as he continues to be coveted by the best clubs around Europe.

Juve wants him on their team from the next campaign after Giorgio Chiellini left the club.

They are not alone, with the likes of Barcelona and clubs in England, also linked with a move for him.

But the Senegal international is a very loyal player and his agent, Fali Ramadani, insists they are not speaking to other clubs.

Instead, they are waiting for Napoli to make a decision on his future. Suggesting that if the Partenopei wants to keep him, the former Genk man will stay.

He said as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “The daily news concerning Kalidou Koulibaly and systematically appearing in the media push me, as the player’s representative, to a simple clarification. At this moment, there is no negotiation with other clubs regarding the future of Koulibaly and we are waiting to meet the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, to define the best solution for the player and for the club.”

Juve FC Says

Koulibaly would be a great player to add to our team, but his agent doesn’t seem willing to take his client away from Naples.

It would be interesting to see if they can find an agreement over a new deal with his present employers.

If that doesn’t happen, we can pounce to add the France-born player to our squad before next season starts.