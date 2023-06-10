Agent of Torino star offers him to Juventus

Juventus may have an opportunity to secure the services of their long-term target, Wilfried Singo, in the current transfer window. Torino is facing difficulties in negotiating a new contract with the defender, potentially opening the door for a move to their city rivals.

Following the potential arrival of Singo, he would become the second player in successive seasons to make the switch from Torino to Juventus.

With Leonardo Bonucci struggling with fitness issues and the uncertainty surrounding his contract beyond the upcoming season, Juventus is in need of a new defender. Singo, widely regarded as one of the league’s finest players in his position, is seen as a player who could excel for the Bianconeri.

While Torino is reluctant to lose another player to their rivals, their attempts to secure Singo’s commitment to a new deal have not yielded positive results. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Singo’s current contract with Torino is set to expire in 2024, and his agents have offered him to Juventus.

The report suggests that Singo’s representatives are eager to learn whether Juventus is prepared to make an official approach and include him in their squad.

Juve FC Says

Singo is a decent defender, and the Ivorian could form a solid partnership with Gleison Bremer at the Allianz Stadium.

The Brazilian has done well since he moved to the club, which could be a sign that Singo will also meet expectations.