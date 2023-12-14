Juan Foyth has been linked with a move to Juventus, and his agent insists that he is prepared to play for a big club like the Bianconeri.

Juventus has been monitoring Foyth for several seasons and may make a move for him at the end of this campaign.

As one of the top clubs in Europe, the Bianconeri are continually seeking to enhance their options to maintain the right balance in their team.

Foyth has proven to be a standout player at Villarreal since joining them from Tottenham, evolving into one of their key contributors.

The defender would eagerly embrace the opportunity to play for a larger club, and his agent Claudio Curti believes he is at a level where he can compete effectively for Juventus.

Curti reveals, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Juan today is one of the most reliable defenders there is in Europe. And he is modern in many respects. He is a player suited to playing in teams like Juventus or even Inter. For his mentality and the quality he has. He could easily play in Serie A and show you his qualities too.”

Foyth has been in fine form since he moved to Spain and the defender could be a valuable option for us.

We have a balanced team at the back, but it might be smart to replace Daniele Rugani with Foyth.