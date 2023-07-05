Agent offers Juventus target to Chelsea as they struggle to sign him

Despite being a long-standing target for Juventus and having just one year left on his contract with Lazio, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic appears to be moving away from Serie A.

The midfielder has been highly sought after in the Italian top flight and has consistently performed well for Lazio. Inter Milan and AC Milan have also expressed interest in securing his services, and it was anticipated that he would join one of the top clubs in Serie A.

However, since the conclusion of the season, no clubs have made a serious offer to Lazio for his transfer. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, his agents have now begun offering him to Chelsea for consideration.

The report suggests that they are hopeful that the London club will include him in their squad as they undergo a rebuilding process under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Juve FC Says

SMS is one fine midfielder we should be looking to sign, but there are several top players around Europe and we trust the club’s leaders to make the right signings.

Cristiano Giuntoli might have a better plan than adding SMS to our group. We just need to trust him to do a fine job now that he is in charge of making deals on our behalf.