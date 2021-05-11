Agent offers Ronaldo to Man United – Here are the details

Agent Jorge Mendes has offered Juventus’s Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United according to journalist Fabio Santini.

The Old Lady are on the cusp of failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League campaign, causing a major increase in speculation surrounding potential exits, including the manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo will of course be central to a lot of the rumours, with his reputation being one of the biggest in world football, let alone in Italy.

It would seem impossible that we could secure his future without entry to the Champions League, but the player’s mind may already be made up after a difficult campaign, in which CR7 stomached much of the blame for our Champions League exit to Porto amongst other failings.

Santini has now claimed that the superstar’s agent Jorge Mendes has offered Ronaldo’s services to Manchester United, with demands of a two-year deal, with a reduced wage to what he currently receives in Italy.

Santini told 7 Gold(via TuttoJuve): “The football player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, offered him to Manchester United.

“The agent’s proposal to the English club was as follows: a two-year contract for around twenty million a season, a much lower figure than the one currently perceived by the former Real Madrid player at Juventus, weeks if Cristiano Ronaldo will reach an economic agreement with Manchester.”

Would Juve stand in Ronaldo’s way if he pushed for the exit door? Could we have an agreement to let him leave if we fail to cement a place in the top-four?

Patrick