On Saturday, Andrea Cambiaso emerged as the ultimate hero for Juventus by scoring a 97th-minute winner against Hellas Verona.

Moise Kean had two goals disallowed, but the Bianconeri kept pushing for a breakthrough. Eventually, it was the young left-back who pounced on the rebound to open his account for the club.

The 23-year-old initially signed for the Old Lady in 2022, completing a transfer from Genoa. However, the club immediately sent him on loan to Bologna.

This summer, Cambiaso returned to Juventus and has been cementing himself as an important member of Max Allegri’s squad.

Following his client’s enchanting moment, the player’s agent Giovanni Bia said he couldn’t hold his tears of joy.

The representative spoke about the wingback’s journey from Serie D to the top flight while revealing the player’s long-term ambitions at Juventus.

“Seeing Andrea score the first goal with the Juventus shirt was an immense joy. It felt like a movie, so much so that I started crying with joy,” said Bia in his interview with Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

“When I saw him rejoice, all the experiences we had together passed through my mind. The years in Serie D and C, the serious cruciate injury, the many sacrifices but also the desire to never give up, which brought him to the top.

“During the week, he and I do many video sessions to study the movements. Andrea is like that, he doesn’t enjoy the moment too much. He’s a perfectionist maniac.

“He never takes a second off and keeps pushing to the maximum. He wants to stay at Juventus for 15 years. ”

“Cambiaso is a white fly in the world of football. A boy from another era. The ideal boyfriend to introduce to your daughter.

“I’ll tell you this as evidence of his simplicity. When he comes to my house to eat, he always wants to clear the table.

“Andrea is very polite and has healthy values ​​like there are few today. So much so that he has never asked to talk about money in any negotiation.”

Bia also revealed that Inter were hoping to sign Cambiaso, but it was Juventus who worked swiftly.

“Last year, the day after signing with Juve, we went on loan to Bologna and he didn’t bat an eyelid.

“The exprience with Thiago Motta was important. He had the maturity to arrive at Juve ready to play, without rushing the times.

“Cherubini and Manna believed in him and spent almost 9 million to get him from Genoa. An important investment that allowed them to get ahead of Inter’s competition.

“[Inter sporting director] Ausilio wanted him badly, but the Nerazzurri didn’t want him at the time. They didn’t close the deal and Juve did well to get in.”