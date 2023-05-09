Agent on Milinkovic-Savic future: “We’ll have time to talk about everything”

As it’s the case in every summer transfer market, news reports are heavily linking Juventus with a move for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The highly-touted midfielder established himself as one of the most elusive players in Serie A since joining Lazio in 2015.

While Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito has been stubbornly rejecting all offers in the past, he could finally adopt a leaner approach this summer since the player’s contract will expire in 2024.

Till now, the patron hasn’t been able to put the Serbian’s signature on a new deal, leaving his future up in the air, with several clubs closely monitoring the situation, including the Bianconeri.

Nevertheless, the midfielder’s agent Mateja Kezman isn’t amused by all the paper talks. He insists that nothing has been decided yet on the future of Milinkovic-Savic, and that they have agreed to negotiate with Lazio at the end of the season.

“Every day you hear stories about the contract and the future, which isn’t pleasant for Sergej and me,” said Kezman in an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve,

“We’ve talked to Lotito many times, it’s already been decided to finish the season, then we’ll have time to talk about everything.”

So while the agent hasn’t ruled out a future at Lazio, his words left the door open for an exit from the Italian capital.