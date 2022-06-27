Beppe Bozzo, who has represented Antonio Cassano, insists Matthijs de Ligt has gotten better at Juventus, and the Bianconeri must sell him for a good fee of around 100m euros.

The defender joined them in 2019, and he has been a key member of their first team since that time.

Several clubs across Europe are eyeing a transfer for him, but Juve wants to keep him.

Because his current deal expires in 2024, Juve must get him on a new contract or sell him this summer.

Clubs will see them as being desperate to make some money from his sale, and they will be keen to add him to their squad for a low fee.

However, Bozzo believes he has become better at Juve and should leave for around 100m euros.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Juve paid him 75 million in the summer of 2019, considering that in three years he has not depreciated, they cannot sell it for less than 100 million and preferably without the inclusion of counterparts.”

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is worth as much as 100m euros if you consider how inflated the transfer market has become.

The defender has been doing great work for us so far, and any club that adds him to their squad would be lucky to have him.

But this summer is probably the only time we can command close to that fee, because he would have just a year left on his deal in the next one.