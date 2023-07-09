Agent responds to reports linking Arnautovic to Juventus

Marko Arnautovic has been the subject of transfer speculation, with rumours suggesting interest from Juventus and AC Milan in the current transfer window. Some reports have stated that his representatives have been actively offering him to larger clubs as he seeks a move away from Bologna.

However, Marko Arnautovic’s brother and agent, Daniel Arnautovic, has responded to these claims, stating that they are untrue. He emphasised that Marko is a well-regarded player, and his abilities and reputation are widely recognised within the football community. Consequently, there is no need for them to actively shop him around for clubs to show interest in signing him.

He said via Football Italia:

“My brother is happy at Bologna and has no need to leave.

“I read that his entourage proposed him to clubs, but I am his only representative and he is not an unknown young player who needs to be proposed.

“Anyone who wants him knows his characteristics perfectly well. If there was something concrete, we would talk to the club and see if it was worth saying goodbye or not, but now he is only focusing on starting pre-season training in the best way to do well with this shirt.”

Juve FC Says

Arnautovic is accomplished in Italian football, making him an ideal player to target, but the Austrian will not get space at the Allianz Stadium.

For now, we have more than enough players in that position and should instead try to get a few more into other parts of the squad that needs depth.

At 34, he has almost nothing to offer us and we do not need to get a player with no long-term value when we are looking to offload some veterans in our squad now.