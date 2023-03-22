Agent reveals Cavani turned down Juventus and Milik will be signed permanently

Juventus has developed a reputation for poaching the best players in Serie A at other clubs.

The black and whites often do all they can to ensure they win the hearts of these players and it usually does not take much.

However, when a player becomes an idol at some Serie A sides, they ignore the black and whites and one such individual is Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan was one of the hottest strikers in the division and Juve was keen to add him to their squad.

Most players will accept their offer as a bigger team, but Cavani was fiercely loyal to Napoli and repeatedly rejected their approach.

Popular agent Marco Sommella reveals this and discusses the future of Arkadiusz Milik at Juventus.

He said via Calciomercato:

“Three times I proposed Juve to Cavani and three times he refused it. Milik, instead he wanted to go there immediately, but the relationships between top Italian clubs do not help. There are the conditions for the redemption from the OM, but it is soon”.

Juve FC Says

Missing out on Cavani is a rare situation and we eventually took Gonzalo Higuain from them a few seasons later.

That showed we truly are the bigger club. The Partenopei refused to sell Milik to us directly, but the Poland international is on our books now and we have enjoyed his talent this season.