Agent reveals Fiorentina is turning down offers for Juventus target

Juventus has added Igor Julio to their list of targets and he might be the next player that joins them from Fiorentina as the Bianconeri continue to rebuild.

La Viola knows how to find and groom talents and Igor has stood out in their team in this campaign.

Having poached Dusan Vlahovic from Florence a year ago, Juve is hoping to be lucky in their pursuit again, but a move for the defender might be harder to achieve.

Football agent Giovanni Branchini has been trying to get a buyer for the defender and reveals Fiorentina has had no interest in talking to other parties.

He reveals via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I know for sure that Fiorentina refuses the offers for Igor because I myself have brought some of them and it is not obvious to give up certain proposals. I believe the company has bought and sold well only that not all purchases are always successful.”

Juve FC Says

Fiorentina does not like to sell their key men but ends up losing the players eventually, especially for the right fee.

If Igor is a key target for us and the defender is also keen to make the move happen, we will pull it off in the summer.