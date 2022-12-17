Agent reveals how Arthur sealed late Liverpool switch

Arthur Melo made a surprising switch to Liverpool near the end of the last transfer window despite his well-publicised struggle with injuries.

The Reds had lost several midfielders and needed new men with the right quality to join their players at Anfield, so they moved for Arthur.

It seems they had been scouting him long before, and they didn’t bother that he didn’t even have a pre-season with Juve.

His agent, Federico Pastorello, has now revealed how the move happened and the speed at which the Reds moved to add him to their squad.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In August, Liverpool had to deal with several injuries and on August 28/29, while we also dealt with other clubs because staying at Juventus was the least of the hypotheses, it happens that it hurts Henderson. At that point, they call us. It was the penultimate day of the transfer market: Liverpool called us saying that it wanted to close the operation and from there, we got seriously to work. We left for Liverpool on the last market day for visits and signatures”.

Juve FC Says

Arthur is one of the most technically-gifted midfielders in our squad and the midfielder is just unlucky with injuries.

Selling him permanently to Liverpool would be an ideal situation, but that might not happen, considering he has suffered another injury in England.

If he returns to fitness and does well in the second half of the season, they could add him to their squad for a reasonable fee.