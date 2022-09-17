Juventus is one of the clubs that wanted to sign Dries Mertens in the summer, and it has now been revealed that he didn’t fancy joining them.

The Bianconeri wanted to sign an experienced attacker in the last transfer window, and reports linked several names with a move to the club.

Merten had been one of the finest players in Serie A, where he had played for Napoli.

He ran down his contract with the Partenopei and was looking for a new home.

Juve considered adding him to their group as one of the finest options on their shortlist.

However, it is hard for players to join Juve from Naples, and that was an unlikely coup.

The Belgian rejected Juve’s proposal, and his agent reveals it was even bigger than the other offers they got.

Stijn Francis said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“If you compare it to Juventus’ offer, what we asked Napoli for is very little. There was no negotiation, it was a take it or leave it.

“With Juventus there was a concrete and interesting conversation, for us and for Dries. But he knew in his heart that he couldn’t do it.”

Juve FC Says

Mertens would have been a great signing, but it would cost him so much to join us.

The Belgian has a reputation as one of Napoli’s favourite players, and he certainly didn’t think it was worth destroying it to join Juve.