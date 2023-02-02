Agent reveals how Juventus missed out on Kiwior

Juventus is one of the clubs that wanted to add Jakub Kiwior to their squad before Arsenal stole a march on them to sign the Polish defender.

The Bianconeri have a reputation for poaching the best players at other clubs and adding them to their squad over the last few seasons.

They had been watching Kiwior and hoping to seal a deal for the defender in the summer, however, Arsenal acted faster and he now plays in the Premier League with the Gunners.

His agent, Sasha Baranov, has now discussed the transfer and how Italian clubs missed out on his signature.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In Italy, all important companies except Inter have advanced their interest, Naples, Milan and Juventus. Due to the situation he is experiencing right now, Napoli did not need to change the team in January, they wanted to bring the speech to summer. Juventus know what happened and Milan waited, then you know what happens when the Premier teams arrive.”

Juve FC Says

Speed is one of the most important things in the transfer market and whoever acts the fastest gets to sign the player in question.

If we continue to hesitate, other clubs will beat us to our other targets as well, so we must act as fast as possible.