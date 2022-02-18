Agent reveals it wasn’t Juventus that was closest to signing Nandez in January

Nahitan Nandez is a long-term target of Juventus and in the last days of the January transfer window, it seemed the Uruguay international will move to Turin.

However, he eventually stayed put at Cagliari to continue impressing for them.

The Bianconeri will probably try to sign him again at the end of this season, but were they truly close to a move for him in the January transfer window?

His agent has given a response to that question and suggests it was another Serie A side who made a serious push to add him to their squad in the January transfer window.

Pablo Bentancur admits Juve has made contact over his signature before now but insists it was Napoli who came the closest to moving for him in the last transfer window.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “Napoli made a concrete proposal, while in the past Inter and Juventus had done the same. Now the player is recovering from his knee injury and I am sure he’ll be back soon, as it was only a ligament strain, there is no tear.

“He likes complicated challenges and puts his heart into them. I am convinced he’ll go to a top club.”

Juve FC Says

After adding Denis Zakaria and Dusan Vlahovic to our squad in that transfer window, it was always going to be hard to sign Nandez.

Cagliari has been clear that he would not leave except for a huge fee and it is only in the summer that clubs spend top dollar for their transfer targets.

If Juve is truly interested in a move for him, the Bianconeri will look to add him to their squad in the summer.