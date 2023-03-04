Agent reveals Juventus could sign Bologna man for 10m euros

Juventus has an interest in Lewis Ferguson, who is one of the most-watched midfield talents in Serie A.

He is a key performer for Bologna and continues to improve, which could see him leave The Greyhounds at the end of this season.

The midfielder is on the radar of Juventus and other top Italian sides, with Bologna facing a fight to keep a player they only signed in the summer.

His agent has spoken a number of times about the midfielder’s future and has revealed how much he thinks should be sufficient to get the Scotland international to leave Bologna.

Bill McMurdo said via Calciomercato:

“He knows he is destined for the top of football. I don’t want to comment on which team I think would be most suitable. As for the type of game, it is very adaptable and can play in many modules.

“I think a price of 9-10 million is a fair amount at the moment. Lewis has a deep conviction that he can play in the best championships in Europe. In my opinion, he has pending deals in Italy”

Ferguson has been a decent Serie A player since he moved to the country and he is one man we can back to make the required impact.

He is still new to the league, but if he finishes this season performing consistently as well as he does now, we can consider him good enough for our black-and-white shirt.