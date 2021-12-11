Agent reveals Juventus missed out on Lukaku after he spoke with Sarri and Ronaldo

Romelu Lukaku was one of the most efficient goal-scorers in Serie A last season as Inter Milan ended Juventus’ dominance and won the competition.

The Belgian left Italy in the summer to return to Chelsea, but he could have joined Juve in 2019 instead of Inter.

The former Everton man was struggling at Manchester United at the time and wanted to leave the English club.

This sparked interest from top European clubs, including Juventus and his agent has just revealed he spoke to the Bianconeri.

Federico Pastorello revealed in an interview with Tuttosport via Football Italia that the Bianconeri and United had already agreed on his transfer.

“The deal with Manchester United was on hold because Zhang didn’t want to meet United’s demands,” Pastorello recalled.

“United had an agreement with Juventus who would have bought Dybala and Mandzukic, Romelu had already spoken to Sarri and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We managed to convince Zhang to raise the offer and I think his transfer shifted the balance in Italy, will all the respect due to his former teammates.”

Juve FC Says

Lukaku became one of the finest players in Italy, but could he have played well alongside Ronaldo?

The Belgian thrives as the key man in any club he joins, and Ronaldo enjoyed that status in the years he spent at Juve.

Even though both players spoke to each other regarding the transfer, Juve could have struggled to pair them together.