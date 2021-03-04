Agent reveals Juventus target is yet to make a decision on his future

David Alaba is set to become one of the most sought after free agents in the summer as he nears the end of his contract at Bayern Munich.

The player and his current team have already accepted they will part ways at the end of this season.

After winning two Champions League, among other trophies, Alaba will spark a scramble for his signature.

Reports have linked Juventus and the likes of Real Madrid and PSG with a move for him.

For some time now, some reports appear to suggest that he is closer to a move to Madrid with the Spaniards prepared to sacrifice Raphael Varane.

However, the Austrian’s agent spoke about his future recently and insisted that the defender will decide which team he would join when the time comes.

Pini Zahavi told Bild as quoted by Calciomercato:

“All the top European clubs are on him, but it will only be David who will make the final decision “.

The report then adds that Madrid is still in position to sign him regardless.

Juve has some good options at the back, but adding Alaba to their team will make them even better and improve their chances of winning more trophies.