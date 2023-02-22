Agent reveals Juventus turned down requests for Rugani in January

Daniele Rugani is one of the underperforming players at Juventus and has hardly played for the black and whites in recent seasons.

Ideally, the Azzurri player should be eager to leave the club, but Rugani is relaxed as Juve decides to keep him as a backup.

His agent has now revealed that the Bianconeri were asked about the former Rennes loanee in the last transfer window, but they insisted on keeping him.

David Torchia said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“There was nothing concrete, the relationship with the club is peaceful and direct. They are aware of what the boy can give, what our behavior has been in the name of respect and there has always been satisfaction between the parties. Even if someone has mentioned it, there has never been any kind of problem. In January there were requests, as happens in every session, but the player was never put on the market. Juve, when asked, always said she wanted to keep it”.

Juve FC Says

We need Rugani as a squad player now because depth is important for us, at least for the rest of this season.

Even though he does not play all the games, he is often available when we need someone to cover so we can rest our key men.

This role means the club might keep him beyond this season because every club needs cover for each position on their team.