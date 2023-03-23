Agent reveals Juventus was an option for Hazard in 2019

Eden Hazard has been linked with a move to Juventus in recent months as he struggles to play at Real Madrid, however, the Belgian could have played for the black and whites earlier.

Hazard was one of the best players in the world when he played for Chelsea and made a record move to the Bernabeu.

He is struggling to play now. However, an agent has revealed he could have been on the books of Juve from 2019.

George Gardi explains that he tried to sell Juventus to the attacker, but Hazard had made up his mind to move to Madrid.

He says via Calciomercato:

“On an international level I would have liked to bring Hazard from Chelsea to Juventus in 2019 and in 2020 Aubameyang from Arsenal to PSG. Despite some hesitation he decided for Real, while for Aubameyang I was already on the plane to London when Arsenal blocked the negotiation”.

Juve FC Says

Hazard was one of the world’s best players and the attacker has made a name for himself in the game.

But his situation at Madrid now shows he is at the end of his playing days and it makes no sense for us to target him.

He will hardly make any impact in Turin and might become just another injury-prone player at the club.