Agent reveals Juventus were keen to land Scamacca

Gianluca Scamacca became the latest Italian talent to move to the Premier League in the summer when he joined West Ham.

The striker was on the radar of Juventus for some time while he was on loan at Genoa from Sassuolo.

It was even suggested he could cut his loan spell short and move to the Allianz Stadium, but it never happened.

He now plays for the Hammers in the Premier League and Juve has moved on to other players.

As he plays in England, Il Bianconero reveals the Bianconeri were very close to adding him to their squad.

They claim this revelation came from his ex-agent Paolo Paoloni, who confirmed Juve wanted him to cut short his loan spell at Genoa to move to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca is one of the finest Italian strikers around now and will probably have done a great job for us.

However, the 24-year-old is still inexperienced and is not the most prolific of strikers.

This means we probably haven’t missed much by not adding him to our squad.

If he proves his worth in England, we could still make a move for him in the nearest future and it will be hard for him to resist us.