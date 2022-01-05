Agent reveals Morata is likely to remain at Juventus because of this reason

Alvaro Morata has been the subject of interest from Barcelona in recent weeks.

Facing an uncertain future in Turin, the Spanish striker wants to join the Catalans.

However, Juve needs to agree to a deal with them and the Bianconeri will not do that without a replacement.

One player who can move to Turin in exchange for the Spanish striker is Memphis Depay.

The Bianconeri has targeted the Dutchman before when he played for Lyon, but he joined Barca instead.

The Spaniards will sacrifice him for Morata, but the Italian agent, Giovanni Branchini reveals the former Manchester United man isn’t interested in leaving Barca and that means Morata will remain at Juve.

He said via Calciomercato: “From what I understand Alvaro will remain at Juve. Depay is not interested in the Bianconeri or Atletico and the player has taken note.

“His relations with the Juventus club remain intact because it was understandable his desire to find a stable accommodation away from Madrid, but it is equally true that Juve cannot let him go without a substitute.”

Juve FC Says

Morata has not been firing on all cylinders, but he remains an important member of our team.

We cannot lose such a key player now considering we are battling to break back inside the top four.

Exchanging him for Depay is also not a good idea, because the Dutchman might become a flop in Turin.

The safest bet is to keep Morata and replace him with a top striker at the end of this season.