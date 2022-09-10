Agent reveals Napoli beat Juventus to Serie A defender

Kim Min-Jae was one of the most sought-after defenders in the last few seasons before he moved to Napoli this term.

The South Korean had been doing exploits in China and attracted the attention of Tottenham.

He eventually moved to Fenerbahce and had to be on the move again this summer after fine performances in the Turkish league.

Juventus needed a new defender, and he was one of their targets. However, they faced competition from Napoli and other clubs.

The Partenopei eventually won the race for his signature, and he has been a fine addition to their squad in the league this season.

Ho Lee, the intermediary that fixed the transfer, has now revealed Juve also wanted to sign him.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“It wasn’t just Napoli. Inter, Juve, Tottenham, Roma and Rennes tried to sign him. Many of these clubs had video meetings with him.”

Juve FC Says

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, we speak to several players before signing any.

We didn’t miss out on Min-Jae because Napoli won the race. We simply didn’t think he was the best option for us.

If he had the choice, he would certainly choose to move to Juve over Napoli.