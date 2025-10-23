Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is reportedly a staunch admirer of Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, and he’ll be aiming to lure him to the Spanish capital.

Los Merengues hosted the Serie A giants in a major Champions League showdown on Wednesday night, which ended with a 1-0 victory for the hosts.

With Manuel Locatelli dropped to the bench and Gleison Bremer out with an injury, Yildiz donned the captain’s armband.

Kenan Yildiz emerges as Real Madrid target

While the Turkish star wasn’t able to inflict damage in the final third as usual, he remains out of the most sought-after players on the globe. The 20-year-old has been recurrently linked with some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, in addition to Barcelona.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

But according to famous football agent Giovanni Branchini, Yildiz is also wanted at Real Madrid, as Alonso would be willing to sacrifice almost anyone to make room for him in his squad.

“Xabi is willing to let anyone go to get him, except Kylian Mbappé,” said the transfer market expert in his interview with TuttoMercatoWeb.

“Juventus are currently asking for €100 million, but in the end, it will depend on the market.

“Of course, there’s also the Nico Williams case, as everyone wants him, and he renewed his contract at Athletic. But Yildiz was a clear request from the owners; they really like him.”

The 20-year-old is tied to Juventus with a contract valid until 2029, but the club is desperately trying to armor him with a new and improved deal to ward away all suitors.

Branchini recalls Juve’s 2024 market mistakes

Branchini also critically dissected the operations Juventus pulled off in the summer of 2024 under Cristiano Giuntoli’s tutelage, beginning with Dean Huijsen’s controversial sale to Bournemouth.

“Huijsen was a bad sale, but when you have to sell at all costs, it happens. For me, they also made other questionable deals, including Di Gregorio. Even though he was top-notch last night, Juventus had Szczesny and Perin.

“There’s also Douglas Luiz, who Aston Villa had to sell at all costs. As for the rest, they’re debatable, because for me, Juventus aren’t that bad.