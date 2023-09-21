Fabio Miretti was initially expected to leave Juventus on loan during the last transfer window due to concerns over his playing time in Turin.

At the time, Juventus had Nicolo Rovella, who had returned from a successful loan spell at Monza. It appeared that Miretti might have limited opportunities in the squad.

However, the situation took a different turn when Juventus sold Rovella to Lazio, thereby creating an opportunity for Miretti. The young player has since earned the trust of Max Allegri and has been receiving regular playing time since the start of the season.

Miretti’s agent has now revealed that several clubs expressed interest in signing him during the last transfer window. Despite the interest, Juventus opted to retain the talented youngster, recognising his value to the squad.

Francesco Branchini said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“All the small-medium teams, in this case those that have been read about in the newspapers (Bologna, Genoa, Monza and Salernitana, ed.), were interested in him.

“His intent, from the beginning, was to have a season as a protagonist. He was well aware that Juve could not guarantee him a starting place, so he made himself available to evaluate other interesting solutions. In his mind, he always had the desire to play a lot this season.”

Juve FC Says

Miretti is a budding talent and knows what Allegri wants, so he always performs well for the club.

Keeping him was a good decision and we expect him to show why he deserves to stay in the senior team instead of leaving on loan in January or next summer.