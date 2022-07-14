Juventus has had a longstanding interest in Nahitan Nandez, and they nearly added him to their squad in the January transfer window.

The midfielder was one of the finest players at Cagliari, but his performances were not enough to stop them from being relegated.

He is certainly a player whose quality is better than playing in Serie B, and we expect him to join a top flight club soon.

Juve has not pursued their interest in him in these first few weeks of the transfer window, but he is most likely still on their shortlist.

His agent, Pablo Bentancur, spoke to a radio station in his native Uruguay, and they asked him about the future of the former Boca Juniors man.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “For Nandez it was an unlucky year also in terms of injuries but he is fine now and he is a lion. He is certainly not a Serie B player. Napoli is the club ahead, the one that has shown the most interest.”

Juve FC Says

We have several midfielders in our current squad, and it is hard to see us add a new one to the group if no one is sold.

The likes of Arthur Melo and Aaron Ramsey do not have a future at the club, but they have remained at the Allianz Stadium.

Unless we offload them, it would be difficult to add Nandez to our group in this window.