Timothy Weah has emphasised that he didn’t hesitate for a moment before accepting Juventus’ offer to join them in the summer.

The American made the move to the Allianz Stadium during the last transfer window, as Juventus sought to enhance the quality of their squad.

Max Allegri’s team required reinforcements and brought Weah in to replace Juan Cuadrado, who had departed the club as a free agent.

Weah was one of the most sought-after players in Europe, and it seemed likely that he would leave Lille.

Numerous teams reached out to his representatives, and he was certainly going to depart his former club in the last transfer window.

However, as soon as Juventus expressed interest in his signature, he knew it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“Many clubs like Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen were interested in Timothy, but his priority has always been going to Juventus, because he knew the club and was following their progress,” lawyer Badou Sambagué, who represents the American, said as quoted by Football Italia.

“Nothing could’ve changed his mind. What convinced him was the history of the club, he wanted to work with the Bianconeri staff who believed in him from the start. Weah’s word is very important when he has given it and the directors were also very determined to sign him.”

Juve FC Says

We are one of the top clubs in the world and can tell that players want to wear our shirt if they have a chance to do so.

Weah has been in fine form since he got into the team and we know he will continue to improve on our books.