The agent of Thiago Motta explains how Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli played an essential role in the coach’s decision to join the club.

The 41-year-old enjoyed a sensational campaign at Bologna which culminated with a historic qualification to the Champions League.

Nevertheless, the Italo-Brazilian opted against signing a new contract with the Emilians, and eventually picked the Turin-based giants as his new employers.

Following his incredible exploits at the Renato Dall’Ara, Motta had the world at his feet, and several suitors came knocking on his door.

However, his agent, Alessandro Canovi, reveals that Giuntoli was the most persuasive.

The former Napoli sporting director convinced the manager to join him in Turin so they can build a squad and plan for the future hand-in-hand.

“Thiago started his adventure at Juventus on a positive note,” noted the coach’s agent in his interview with Rai 2 via Calciomercato.

“He is very happy to be at a club that has few equals in the world. His enthusiasm is at the highest levels and he is convinced that he can do very well.

“Did Milan, Napoli and English clubs also want him? Some of these clubs had contacted me to inquire about Thiago.

“However, Juve was a simple choice, we are talking about one of the best clubs in the world and historically the most important in Italy.

“Giuntoli knows how to communicate his ideas very well. It was not difficult for the two of them to understand each other. You can see it from how they are planning all the operations together.

“Until April, Thiago was only thinking about Bologna. There were also other clubs interested, so much so that we signed the contract with Juventus as early as June 14th.”

Motto signed a three-year contract with Juventus and is currently in charge of the club’s pre-season training camp at Continassa.