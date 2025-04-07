The agent of Manuel Locatelli explains what Juventus means to his client who has now established himself as the club’s ultimate leader.

The Bianconeri have recently sacked their former manager, Thiago Motta, and replaced him with Igor Tudor. But while this sparked a drastic change in terms of the formation and overall approach, the 26-year-old has been one of the least affected players, as he still enjoys a pivotal role in the lineup.

On Sunday, the deep-lying playmaker produced a formidable showing at the Stadio Olimpico against Roma, and even managed to put an abrupt end to his goal drought which lasted more than 500 days.

While this goal was only worth a point in the end, Locatelli’s agent, Stefano Castelnovo, was still delighted with the player’s strike.

“It’s a stadium that brings him luck. He also scored two goals at the European Championships in Italy-Switzerland at the Olimpico,” recalled the player’s representative in his interview with TMW via IlBianconero.

“We are happy for his goal, less so for the draw, we are thinking about the next match.”

Castelnovo revealed that Locatelli has been prompting interest on the market in every transfer session, but he only has eyes for Juventus whom he is very attached to.

“There is interest in Manu in every session, but he wants to stay. He never thought about leaving Juventus.

“Certainly, the negative results make him suffer. He is very attached to the black and white colours and when things go badly, he suffers twice as much.”

The agent also revealed the tactical instructions his client is receiving from Tudor.

“Manuel is a complete player. In addition to the dirty work he does, he is able to play both short and long. Tudor asks him to play long as well and he is one of the few players in Italy who is able to do it well.

“It’s not a question of maturity, he was born with this intelligence. He can play in multiple roles, having shown he can do it in a midfield-three or a double pivot, as a Regista or a box-to-box midfielder. He has always done well.”