Daniele Rugani was handed a starting role in Juventus’ recent clash against AC Milan, following his substitute appearance in the preceding fixture against Villarreal. Having returned from a loan spell at Ajax last season, the Italian defender appears to be gradually earning the confidence of head coach Igor Tudor. His inclusion in the starting line-up has also been facilitated by the injury to Gleison Bremer, which has opened opportunities for him to feature more regularly.

Since joining Juventus in 2015, Rugani has represented the men in black and white for nine seasons, marking a long-standing association with the club. His longevity has seen him become a respected figure within the dressing room, where he is valued not only for his experience but also for his professionalism and influence among his teammates. Although his future at the Allianz Stadium remains uncertain, the club continues to believe he has a role to play both on and off the pitch.

A Veteran Presence in the Squad

Rugani’s time at Juventus has not always been straightforward. Throughout his tenure, he has faced competition from world-class defenders and has spent several periods out on loan to gain experience and playing time. Yet, despite the challenges, he has consistently maintained a positive attitude and readiness to serve the team whenever called upon. His perseverance and loyalty have earned him admiration from coaches and supporters alike.

Getty Images

Pride in Wearing the Juventus Shirt

His agent, Davide Torchia, spoke about Rugani’s ongoing commitment and what it means for him to remain part of Juventus’s plans. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, Torchia stated: “It’s always a source of immense pride, and for Daniele it’s truly a personal satisfaction. It was his childhood dream, he feels Juve inside him, and staying here makes him happy every day. You can play for one, two, or three years, be good or just pass through, but wearing this jersey for so long means he’s fully embodying what a club like Juventus demands.”

These sentiments highlight Rugani’s deep connection with the club and his appreciation for the opportunity to continue contributing at the highest level. As Juventus navigate a challenging campaign, his professionalism, composure, and unwavering dedication may prove invaluable both on the field and within the squad’s leadership core.