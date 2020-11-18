Agent reveals what it would have taken for Chelsea ace to move to Juventus

Jorginho was linked with a move to Juventus when the Bianconeri were still managed by Maurizio Sarri.

The midfielder is one of Italy’s national team’s key players and he was a Serie A star with Napoli before he left them in 2018.

He moved to Chelsea from Napoli ahead of the 2018/2019 season and the key reason why the transfer happened was that the move reunited him with Sarri.

The player and manager have both been at Empoli and Napoli before he joined Chelsea, so it was natural that he would be linked with a move to Juventus under Sarri.

He has remained with the Blues despite reports linking him to Juve and his agent has now revealed that he probably would have joined the Bianconeri if Sarri was still the club’s manager.

He claimed that the player and manager have a good personal and professional relationship.

“He’s very happy with Frank Lampard and Chelsea can do even better than last season,” agent Joao Santos told Calciomercato.it as quoted by Football Italia.

“Almost all the Italy players are in Serie A, as it’s an important league, but his journey took him to London. If Maurizio Sarri had remained, perhaps he’d have joined Juventus.

“Jorginho has a personal and professional bond with the coach that is very strong. We’re waiting to see where Sarri goes, and if it’s a big club in Italy, Jorginho could follow him.”