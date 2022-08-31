Savic
Agent reveals why Juventus cannot sign his client

August 31, 2022 - 7:38 am

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the best midfielders in the Italy for several seasons.

This has attracted the attention of the top clubs around European football, including Juventus.

The Bianconeri always sign the best players in Italy, and they should get their hands on the Serbian.

However, his club Lazio has refused to allow him to go cheaply, even as he has entered the final two seasons of his current deal.

His agent, Mateja Kezman, has taken stock of his client’s future and reveals they are grateful for the help Claudio Lotito has rendered to the midfielder, and they will not ruin the relationship.

He then spoke about Juventus’ interest in his signature. He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Everyone in Juve loves the player. I have talked about him very often in the past. But the reality, at the moment, is that the Sergej project is too expensive for them. They were clear and correct.”

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is clearly one of the best players around, and we will jump at the chance to add him to our squad.

However, if Lotito keeps asking for a huge transfer fee, that will not happen.

Unless the midfielder runs down his deal and leaves as a free agent.

