Agent reveals why Juventus couldn’t get their transfer target in the summer

Marco Asensio considered leaving Real Madrid in the summer amidst interest from Juventus and other clubs.

He even studied proposals to leave Madrid temporarily before deciding to remain at the Spanish capital, his agent has revealed.

The Spanish attacker has remained a long-term target for Juventus as the Bianconeri look to add the best European players to their squad.

Asensio has battled with some injuries recently, but he is back fit for this campaign, yet he doesn’t seem to be in the plans of Carlo Ancelotti.

The arrival of the former Milan manager in the summer opened the door for him to leave and he could have ended up in Turin.

But he eventually stayed put and has now delayed his departure from the Spanish capital.

Calciomercato says Juve remains interested in a move for him and they revealed via his agent that he studied proposals to leave Madrid in the summer, but Ancelotti eventually asked him to remain at the club.

His agent, Horacio Gaggioli, explains to Marca via the report: “We had studied a loan in a high-level team to recover as soon as possible, in Spain or abroad, there were no problems in this regard. , but Carlo Ancelotti told him to stay.”