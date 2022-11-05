Agent reveals why Juventus missed out on signing Haaland after a deal was already agreed

Juventus is one of the clubs that discovered Erling Haaland before he shot to fame as one of the best strikers in the world.

The Norwegian now stars for Manchester City in the Premier League and cannot seem to stop scoring.

Juve was made aware of his potential earlier in his career and the football agent Vincenzo Morabito reveals they even struck a deal with his then club Molde to sign him.

Everything was agreed upon with the Bianconeri looking to send him to their under-23 team in Serie C or another club to develop further.

However, they couldn’t find a place for him to move to for the furtherance of his development.

Eventually, Beppe Marotta considered the deal too expensive and pulled the plug.

“It was all done, but there was a question that called everything: ‘Where will he go?’”, Morabito told Calciomercato.it via Football Italia.

“Beppe Marotta thought he was too expensive so he said no.”

Juve FC Says

Haaland only had potential at Molde and there was no guarantee that he would have reached these heights if he had moved to Juve.

The striker has developed into a top talent now and we missed out on signing him, but there is no need beating ourselves up over not bringing him to Italy earlier.