Agent reveals why Real Madrid beat Juventus to Frenchman 

February 28, 2021 - 10:00 am

Juventus is one team that wanted Ferland Mendy before he moved to Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has established himself as the first-choice left-back at the Bernabeu displacing Marcelo and forcing them to sell Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham.

He helped Madrid win the league title last season, but he could have been on the books of Juve instead.

His agent, Yvan Lee Mée was speaking about the former Lyon man recently and claimed that they held talks with Juventus over a move for him.

However, the Bianconeri had Alex Sandro as their first choice and Real Madrid pushed harder to land him.

In the end, he moved to the Spanish capital where he has become one of the best in Europe and scored the only goal as Los Blancos beat Atalanta in their last Champions League game.

“We spoke to Juventus, but they already had Alex Sandro,” he told Tuttosport.

“Truth is, Real Madrid wanted him more than anyone else. Two years ago I said Ferland would become the Mbappé of left-backs and I was proved right.

“Playing along with the champions at Real Madrid can make you improve, and right now, I can’t think of a more complete left-back.”

Sandro has remained reliable at Juve, but Mendy would probably have offered more years to the Bianconeri if he had joined.

