Agent says because Ronaldo was Serie A top scorer for Juventus, he should win the Ballon d’Or

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has mentioned being Serie A’s top scorer as one reason the attacker deserves to win this Ballon d’Or.

Ronaldo isn’t one of the favourite’s for this year’s award with Chelsea and Italy midfielder, Jorginho as well as Lionel Messi, seen as the contenders to win it.

Ronaldo is naturally on the shortlist and Mendes appears to be starting a campaign to ensure he wins it again.

The Portugal striker scored over 100 goals for Juventus and 29 of them came in Serie A last season.

That figure meant he outscored every other player in the competition.

He also was the top scorer at Euro 2020 before securing a return to Manchester United at the start of this season.

Mendes, who has been a long-term representative of Ronaldo, says there is no one more deserving of the award than his client.

Jorginho won the Champions League with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with Italy, while Messi won Copa America, but Mendes told France Football as quoted by Football Italia: “The Ballon d’Or has only one name, Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He has never deserved it as much as this year. Top scorer in Serie A and at the Euros. He holds the record for goals in Champions League and is the only one who has won everything in three different countries.”