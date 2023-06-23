Agent says Cambiaso will “99.9%” stay at Juventus

Giovanni Bia, the agent of Andrea Cambiaso, has affirmed that the full-back will remain at Juventus for the upcoming season following his loan spell at Bologna.

Cambiaso, who joined Juventus from Genoa, was swiftly loaned out to Bologna, but he is now eager to establish himself in Turin.

While other clubs have expressed interest in securing another loan deal for him, Juventus is in need of full-backs and is keen to retain him in their squad beyond the current term.

With the potential departures of Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro looming, Cambiaso could serve as a viable replacement for them.

Having recognised his potential prior to his inclusion in the team, Juventus is hopeful that Cambiaso will develop into one of their key players in the upcoming season.

Speaking on his client’s future, Bia said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is very pleasing to be linked to an important team like Fiorentina, it is flattering. However, 99.9% he will return to Juventus and stay there based on what we have been told. There are other interested teams like Bologna as well. But Juventus has informed us that they have no intention of letting him go.

He would like some playing time, and I believe he could also find it at Juventus because he demonstrated his full potential last season.”

Juve FC Says

The club will make the best decision on Cambiaso’s future before this transfer window closes.

If they feel he needs to go out on loan again, he would be sent out, but if Max Allegri is satisfied with his level of performance, the gaffer will keep him in Turin as one of his options.