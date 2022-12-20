Arkadiusz Milik finally got his dream move to Juventus at the start of this season, having been close to joining the Bianconeri on several occasions before.

They wanted to add him to their squad when he was on the books of Napoli before he moved to France on loan at Olympique Marseille.

The Pole continued to do well there, and Juve brought him back on loan with an obligation to buy before the close of the last transfer window.

He has been a good player for the Bianconeri so far, and they will likely make his transfer permanent. However, nothing is certain yet, but an agent who works for him insists the Pole wants to stay and will do his best to persuade Juve to sign him.

Marco Sommella said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Milik? We will see later what will happen. There is a ransom already established: with the prices that are there, the amount is interesting. It will be up to the managers to exercise the ransom. The boy has always wanted to play for Juve. He will do anything to stay”.

Juve FC Says

Milik has been an outstanding player for us this season, and it is almost certain that he will be kept at the Allianz Stadium.

If he continues scoring goals in the second half of the season, that will give us more reasons to pay the required fee to make the deal happen.