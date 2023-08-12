Elye Wahi’s name has been consistently associated with Juventus for several weeks due to his impressive performances during the previous season with Montpellier in France.

Wahi, functioning as an attacker, garnered recognition as one of the premier players in his position within Ligue 1. His accomplishments included netting 19 goals for Montpellier throughout the league campaign, further elevating his profile on the European stage.

His prolific scoring form hasn’t gone unnoticed, capturing the interest of numerous top clubs across the continent, with Juventus being among those linked to his talents. However, while the club’s sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has explored other targets since his appointment, the connections to Wahi persist.

The player’s agent has now clarified that, up to the present moment, no Italian clubs have initiated contact with regards to a potential transfer for Wahi.

Crescenzo Cecere said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Yes, no Italian is in the running at the moment.”

Juve FC Says

We have now heard from a reliable source, but that does not mean we do not have him short-listed for a potential transfer.

We simply haven’t reached out to his entourage or club yet and there is still time to do this if we genuinely like the player.

For now, our focus should remain on signing players who will make an immediate impact on our team and offloading some deadwood.