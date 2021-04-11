Agent says Rovella might cut short his loan spell to join Juventus

Nicolò Rovella is one of the players Juventus has signed recently as they bid to make their team younger.

The midfielder joined from Genoa, but he would remain with them on loan until 2022.

This arrangement was made so that he can get more game time and develop his game even further.

However, his agent, Beppe Riso, is confident that the youngster will develop well and be recalled early.

The Bianconeri watched Rovella closely before they made their move for him and his agent appears to believe that the potential that Andrea Pirlo’s side saw will mature even faster than expected.

He explained that his client thinks like a man even though he is just a boy and praises his attitude after refusing to run down his contract and leave Genoa for nothing in the summer.

He also revealed that Juventus saw off competition from Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan to sign him.

He told Tuttosport via Football Italia: “He is a nice guy, more intelligent than the average. He won’t suffer the Allianz Stadium today. Nicolò is brave and has a huge personality, even if he was born in 2001,” Riso claimed.

“He thinks as a man, not as a boy. Just think about his move to Juventus. He could have left the club as a free agent, but he didn’t want to do it for a sense of gratitude towards Genoa.”

He added: “There were many clubs interested in Nicolò. Lione, Atletico, Inter. There is a concrete possibility to see Rovella move to Juventus 12 months in advance. It will depend on how he will play in the final part of the season and Juventus’ transfer strategies.”