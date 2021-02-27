Agent tips Juventus youngster to become the “New Pirlo”

Well, we certainly heard that one before, but yet another young Italian midfielder is being compared to Andrea Pirlo.

The likes of Alberto Aquilani, Riccardo Montolivo, Luca Cigarini, Marco Verratti and Sandro Tonali have all been labelled as the ”next Pirlo” at some stage of their careers.

Whilst experience has taught us that certain players are simply unique – with the Maestro definitely being one of them – some still insist on the drawing such comparisons.

Andrea D’Amico is one of the most renowned agents in Italian football, and he seems to have very high hopes for his young client Nicoló Fagioli.

The youngster is currently a part of the Juventus U-23 side, but he is slowly becoming a regular feature for the senior squad – especially during the ongoing injury crisis.

“Fagioli was very happy with all the calls he received from his family and friends after the match against Crotone. He was extremely enthusiastic and that evening he even struggled to fall asleep for the emotion he still had within him. very I’m happy for him,” said D’Amico according to ilBianconero.

“Playing for Juventus is certainly a great satisfaction for him, also because his teammates are all very kind and helpful. Nicolò is a beloved guy and is also appreciated by the whole club”.

When asked about which player is reminiscent to his client, D’Amico had a clear answer.

“Andrea Pirlo, without a doubt. In fact, I think he could not have had a better teacher to guide him. I believe that for a young player, Nicolò he has a good eye for the ball”.

“I hope he will succeed soon, even if at Juventus the level of the squad and the competition are always high. The important thing is that he manages to find continuity and balance”. Concluded the agent.