Amid rumours of Juventus looking to replace Dusan Vlahovic with Romelu Lukaku in the current transfer window, Vlahovic himself has seen a dip in his goal-scoring form since joining the club from Fiorentina. This has led to speculation that Juventus is open to offloading him, especially with PSG reportedly showing interest in signing him.

Despite his recent struggles, FIFA agent Bernardo Brovarone has expressed his belief that Vlahovic deserves another chance to prove himself. Brovarone has urged Juventus not to be too hasty in parting ways with the Serbian striker, emphasising that he still possesses the potential to rediscover his scoring prowess and contribute significantly to the team.

Brovarone said via Tuttojuve:

“If I were in the Juventus management, I would never deprive myself of the Serbian. If there isn’t some physical situation behind it – which however could exist – he is an attacker to use.

“He found Prandelli at the beginning with Fiorentina which allowed him to find the right motivation and to grow. To date, he is an unfinished player who has everything to prove.

“If Allegri has an influence? For Max Vlahovic’s way of playing football, it was perfection.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has had a full season and seems to get worse instead of getting better as time goes on.

The striker has the potential to be among the world’s best goal-scorers like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, but it is unlikely that he would achieve this on the books of Juve.

It now seems much better for the Bianconeri to offload him and sign a player who is suited to how they play.