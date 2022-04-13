Agent Vlahovic? Juventus star discusses the club with his national teammate

Dusan Vlahovic only joined Juventus in the January transfer window, but he is already trying to convince a national teammate to join him in Turin.

The striker moved from Fiorentina to the Allianz Stadium four months ago, and he has been a mainstay in the Bianconeri first team.

Juve will keep bolstering their squad as they look to build a team around the former Partizan teenager.

One position that has been a problem spot for the Bianconeri this season is their midfield, and they are keen to strengthen it.

They have several targets, and one of them is Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is a national teammate of Vlahovic.

TMW, as reported by Tuttojuve, claims the midfielder is interested in moving to Turin and he has talked about the Bianconeri with the striker while they are on national team duty.

Juve FC Says

It would be great if Vlahovic helps us convince Milinkovic Savic to move to the Allianz Stadium.

The midfielder has several suitors, so the race for his signature is a serious one, but he can force the Biancocelesti to sell him to Juve if he is convinced to continue his career under Max Allegri.